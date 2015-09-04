© 2022 KUAF
AGFC Seeks Public Comment

KUAF | By Ozarks at Large Staff
Published September 4, 2015 at 1:30 PM CDT

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is seeking public comment through Sept. 11 on its draft Arkansas Wildlife Action Plan that deals with threatened species and protections. You can read the draft here, and you can email comments to allison.fowler@agfc.ar.gov.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
