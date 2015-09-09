Arkansas DREAM Activist Creates Social Media Campaign Titled #Undocumoney

Northwest Arkansas college student, Marisol Soto is the creator of a short political video titled "#Undocumoney" produced to raise awareness about the financial contributions undocumented immigrants make to the American economy. But as we report, Soto herself has a compelling backstory.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.