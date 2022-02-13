Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Immigration
ImmigrationHelp, a nonprofit immigrant legal aid center founded in 2019 by Harvard University lawyers and students, now independently operated, helps…
On Inauguration Day, the new administration called on officials to preserve the DACA program, ended the so-called "Muslim ban" on immigration, issued a…
The Benton County Sheriff's Office has scaled back the scope of its participation in the 287(g) program run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.…
Arkansas Immigrant Defense, a nonprofit legal aid group based in Springdale, with a satellite office in Little Rock, has issued its fourth annual report,…
Arkansas Immigrant Defense and Catholic Immigration Services of Springdale hosted an event Mar. 5 for advocates who serve immigrant and refugee…
Immigration policies, like 287(g), can affect many people and their families. We speak with one parent who is waiting to see whether her son will be…
The nonprofit Arkansas Immigrant Defense, formerly the Arkansas Justice Collective, provides legal services to immigrants and refugees, as well as…
A collective of churches and area groups is forming the Northwest Arkansas Sanctuary Network with the aim of publicly standing with families and…
More than a hundred protesters stood in the rain outside of Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton's office on Old Missouri Road Tuesday to protest the reported…
