Local Veterinarian Opens First Mobile Clinic in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 13, 2015 at 9:53 AM CDT
Jones Mobile Veterinary Service, the first full-service mobile vet clinic in the state, provides care to companion pets curbside in Benton and Washington Counties. We take you on board to observe a procedure, and to assess the benefits--and costs-- of mobile veterinary care.

