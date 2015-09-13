Local Veterinarian Opens First Mobile Clinic in Arkansas

Jones Mobile Veterinary Service, the first full-service mobile vet clinic in the state, provides care to companion pets curbside in Benton and Washington Counties. We take you on board to observe a procedure, and to assess the benefits--and costs-- of mobile veterinary care.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.