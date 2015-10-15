Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
From the Archives: Neil Compton in 1992
Published October 15, 2015 at 2:29 PM CDT
In 1992 Neil Compton's book about saving the Buffalo River from being dammed had just been published. He came to the old KUAF studio, on Dickson Street, to talk about the book.
MUSIC: "Buffalo River" Terra Australis
