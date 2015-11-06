A proposed high voltage direct current transmission line, which would transport 3500 megawatts of wind energy from Oklahoma to a half dozen southeastern states--including Arkansas--has completed final federal environmental review.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.