Clean Line Energy Partners
Planning by the Houston-based firm Clean Line Energy Partners to build five merchant interstate high-voltage direct-current electric transmission lines to…
The proposed Plains & Eastern Clean Line will transport wind energy from Oklahoma to Tennessee carving a three hundred mile corridor through north…
The lawsuit seeks to stop the U.S. Department of Energy and the Southwestern Power Administration from participating in construction of a high voltage…
The Department of Energy has agreed to participate in development of the Plains & Eastern Clean Line. The proposed 700-mile-long interstate high voltage…
A proposed high voltage direct current transmission line, which would transport 3500 megawatts of wind energy from Oklahoma to a half dozen southeastern…
A decision is pending by the federal government to allow construction of the first merchant HVDC transmission line to carry wind generated power from the…
We have Big Oil and Big Coal. Now, Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, wants to generate Big Wind by building five high-voltage direct current…
Clean Line Energy Partners, based in Houston, is planning to build a 700 mile-long 600kV transmission line to bring wind power from western Oklahoma…
A proposed high voltage direct current transmission facility designed to transport wind-generated electricity from western Oklahoma to Western Tennessee…