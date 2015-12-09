© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Illinois River Watershed Partnership Providing Financial, Technical Assistance to Farmers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published December 9, 2015 at 12:59 PM CST
irwp_program.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The Illinois River Watershed Regional Conservation Partnership Project is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers for addressing water quality concerns in Benton and Washington counties. Veteran farmers, youth farmers and minority farmers are encouraged to apply. The deadline is December 18th. IRWP Executive Director Dr. Delia Haak outlines the project.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Illinois River Watershed Partnership
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams