Illinois River Watershed Partnership Providing Financial, Technical Assistance to Farmers

The Illinois River Watershed Regional Conservation Partnership Project is a voluntary program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers for addressing water quality concerns in Benton and Washington counties. Veteran farmers, youth farmers and minority farmers are encouraged to apply. The deadline is December 18th. IRWP Executive Director Dr. Delia Haak outlines the project.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.