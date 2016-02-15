© 2022 KUAF
Environmental Defense Fund Works in Walmart's Backyard

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 15, 2016 at 2:51 PM CST
The non-profit Environmental Defense Fund, established in 1967, is headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, Washington D.C., China,  Europe—and Bentonville, Arkansas. For nearly a decade, EDF has worked discreetly with Walmart on sustainability policies and practices. We talk with Michelle Mauthe Harvey, supply chain director with the corporate partnership program at EDF.

