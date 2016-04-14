© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Wild Foods Expert to Lead Ozarks Expedition

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 14, 2016 at 12:14 PM CDT
KUAF

Saturday, April 16, Devil's Den State Park is hosting an edible plants and trees identification hike with expert Tamara Walkingstick. The hike will culminate in a communally prepared wild foods meal. We go for a hike with Walkingstick to sample some wild foods. To reserve a spot, call 479-761-3325.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich