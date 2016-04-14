Wild Foods Expert to Lead Ozarks Expedition

Saturday, April 16, Devil's Den State Park is hosting an edible plants and trees identification hike with expert Tamara Walkingstick. The hike will culminate in a communally prepared wild foods meal. We go for a hike with Walkingstick to sample some wild foods. To reserve a spot, call 479-761-3325.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.