Saturday, April 16, Devil's Den State Park is hosting an edible plants and trees identification hike with expert Tamara Walkingstick. The hike will…
Today's segment highlights Lee Creek Dam within Devil's Den State Park. Katie Teague speaks with Park Interpreter Adam Leslie. They discuss the dam, some…
The annual autumnal Great Arkansas Cleanup, a statewide litter campaign promoted by the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission kicked off last Saturday.…
Becca Martin Brown from Northwest Arkansas Newspapers explains Devil's Den is celebrating its 25th Bat-o-Rama this weekend.