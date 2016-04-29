The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will no longer issue federal Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation permits in Arkansas. The agency cites a lack of applicants as the reason for its decision. State-enforced CAFO permitting rules, however, will remain in place.
