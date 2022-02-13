Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
ADEQ
-
Public comment on revisions and updates to two technical water quality policies, as well as a key regulation, drafted by the Arkansas Department of…
-
For more than three years Jessie Green worked as a senior ecologist in the water quality planning branch at the Arkansas Department of Environmental…
-
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will use a $14.6 million dollar settlement with Volkswagen Automotive Group and associated entities to…
-
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hire independent experts to assess whether C&H Hog Farms is leaking industrial swine waste from its…
-
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will no longer issue federal Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation permits in Arkansas. The agency cites…
-
Every two years, Arkansas submits a list of impaired streams, rivers and lakes to EPA for cleanup. This year Department of Interior National Park Service…
-
Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality Director Becky Keogh envisions a more cooperative, transparent agency in the public interest. Ozarks at Large…
-
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has launched a mobile app to allow Arkansas residents to report environmental hazards they’ve witnessed…