New Organic, Free-Range Egg Processing Plant Opens in Berryville

Mid-States Specialty Eggs, headquartered in southern Missouri, has opened a second organic egg processing and distribution facility in Berryville, Arkansas, the first of its kind in the state, to meet growing demand for organic cage-free eggs.
