United Way Provides Direct Services In Community

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is widely known as a pass-through funder, taking grant and other funds and allocates them to partner agencies to meet specific needs in the community. But the organization also provides direct services to communities in its service area of Benton and Washington counties, such as its Gift-in-Kind warehouse and the area's 211 personal crisis resource.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.