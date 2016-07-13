© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

United Way Provides Direct Services In Community

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published July 13, 2016 at 10:42 AM CDT
United Way of Northwest Arkansas

The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is widely known as a pass-through funder, taking grant and other funds and allocates them to partner agencies to meet specific needs in the community. But the organization also provides direct services to communities in its service area of Benton and Washington counties, such as its Gift-in-Kind warehouse and the area's 211 personal crisis resource.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories United Way
Timothy Dennis
