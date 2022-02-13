Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
United Way
-
This week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal includes a conversation with Jackie Hancock, the president and CEO of United Way NWA about an internship…
-
Arkansas 211 is a connection for people needing all kinds of assistance. Two recent partnerships, with UAMS and Lyft, extend the service even further.
-
For the last decade, the United Way of Northwest Arkansas has been "filling the bus" with donations of school supplies ahead of the new school year, but,…
-
United Way of Northwest Arkansas and Hark are teaming up to turn the United Way's 2-1-1 service into a direct line to help for people in need during the…
-
The United Way of Fort Smith Area has launched a 2-1-1 call center for Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin and Scott Counties. The service provides a way…
-
The United Way of Northwest Arkansas plans to discontinue its 211 Helpline, which connects people seeking help with utility or food needs to resources…
-
United Way of NWA's Fill the Bus volunteers will be accepting supplies from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 3-4 at Walmart Supercenters in Bentonville,…
-
United Way of NWA is estimating it will miss its annual Workplace Campaign goal by $500,000. Officials say that number is significant because the campaign…
-
The United Way of Northwest Arkansas is widely known as a pass-through funder, taking grant and other funds and allocates them to partner agencies to meet…
-
The United Way of Northwest Arkansas has a new web site dedicated to making it easy to connect volunteers and causes.MUSIC: "Helping Hand" Guenter…