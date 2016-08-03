Feral Swine Infest Western Carroll County

© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 3, 2016 at 2:55 PM CDT
Feral swine are wildly reproducing in the White River Valley of Western Carroll County, especially in remote sections of the Lake Leatherwood Watershed. Wild pigs have few predators, are destructive, and pack infectious disease. So a growing number of locals are taking measures.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
