New Mississippi Poet Laureate
Published August 11, 2016 at 12:14 PM CDT
Beth Ann Fennelly is the new Mississippi Poet Laureate. For our Thursday archive, we listen again to an interview with Beth Ann and Tom Franklin about their co-authored novel, The Tilted World.
MUSIC AT END OF SHOW: "My Side" Vintage Pistol
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.