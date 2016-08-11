© 2022 KUAF
New Mississippi Poet Laureate

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published August 11, 2016 at 12:14 PM CDT
Beth Ann Fennelly is the new Mississippi Poet Laureate.  For our Thursday archive, we listen again to an interview with Beth Ann and Tom Franklin about their co-authored novel, The Tilted World.

MUSIC AT END OF SHOW: "My Side" Vintage Pistol

