Ozarks at Large Stories

Historic NPR Producer Visits KUAF Public Radio

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 24, 2016 at 1:01 PM CDT
Carpien.jpg
courtesy
/
Cindy Carpien
Weekend Edition Saturday staff circa 1990, top left (the late) Marta Haywood, Cindy Carpien, Scott Simon, Laura Ziegler, Steve Tripoli. Bottom left: Mandalit del Barco, Liz Buechel, Doug Mitchell, Neva Grant.

Cindy Carpien, a 35-year veteran NPR news director and producer, was in town recently. When she stopped by the station to check us out, we saw an opportunity to snag an impromptu interview to learn about her early days with NPR.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
