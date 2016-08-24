Historic NPR Producer Visits KUAF Public Radio

Cindy Carpien, a 35-year veteran NPR news director and producer, was in town recently. When she stopped by the station to check us out, we saw an opportunity to snag an impromptu interview to learn about her early days with NPR.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.