Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
public radio
-
KPSQ, a low-power FM station in Fayetteville, first played a song in May. But this weekend, the volunteer staff is holding an official launch party.MUSIC:…
-
Cindy Carpien, a 35-year veteran NPR news director and producer, was in town recently. When she stopped by the station to check us out, we saw an…
-
Thanks to the hundreds of listeners who called in, gave online or mailed in their contribution during our October Fall Fundraiser. Because of you, we…