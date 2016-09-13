More than a hundred scientists and volunteers spent 24 hours sampling plant, animal and insect species on Woolsey Wet Prairie on the west side of Fayetteville. Wetland prairie habitat, once common on the Arkansas Ozarks, have almost disappeared.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.