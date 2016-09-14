© 2022 KUAF
1920s Klan Chapter Unearthed in Bentonville, Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 14, 2016 at 1:22 PM CDT
kkk_list.jpg
courtesy
/

A faded document has been discovered detailing an Arkansas Ku Klux Klan "klavern" or chapter in Bentonville, circa 1923, revealing more than 130 members. We talk with two Arkansas history experts about the list, and the presence of the KKK in northwest Arkansas during this era.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
