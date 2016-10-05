© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

New "Brightwater" Culinary Institute Rises in Bentonville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 5, 2016 at 1:07 PM CDT
Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food is scheduled to open late this year, and it will offer training in the culinary arts, food systems and service, traditional and artisanal food crafts, culinary medicine, and entrepreneurial development. We tour the facility under construction in Bentonville's emerging new Market District on 8th Street. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
