New "Brightwater" Culinary Institute Rises in Bentonville

Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food is scheduled to open late this year, and it will offer training in the culinary arts, food systems and service, traditional and artisanal food crafts, culinary medicine, and entrepreneurial development. We tour the facility under construction in Bentonville's emerging new Market District on 8th Street.
