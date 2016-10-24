Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Chamber Flexing Muscle
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 24, 2016 at 11:56 AM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce's decision to spend more campaign dollars to advocate for issues it thinks important.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Last week, a review subcommittee of the Arkansas Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission assigned spots on the capitol grounds for proposed monuments of the…
-
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talks elections, both in Arkansas and across the country, with Roby Brock from Talk…
-
Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, leads a discussion about poll results showing more Arkansas voters than any other time in modern history are…
-
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics asks a pair of political observers about the chances of either (or both) medical marijuana issues passing next…
-
The percentage of Arkansas residents categorized as "unbanked" is at a record low. We asked Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics to explain what…