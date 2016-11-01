An "In-Between" Space For Creatives

The organizers behind Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville aim to make a space for performance, visual and other art forms that may not be as large as places such as George's Majestic Lounge or the Walton Arts Center but not as small as some of the area's DIY venues. Backed by the NWA Creative Arts Network, the space is currently being renovated, but a sneak-peek event will be held this Thursday evening.
