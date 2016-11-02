Polling Places Prepare for Massive Voter Turnout, Conflicts

Election commissions across Arkansas are completing last-minute training for poll workers in preparation for the upcoming general election. And this election cycle presents possible challenges, including potential vigilante poll watchers concerned about a "rigged election." We sit in on a poll worker training seminar and talk with a local county election coordinator about the rules of "poll watching" and polling place security.
