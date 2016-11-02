© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Polling Places Prepare for Massive Voter Turnout, Conflicts

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 2, 2016 at 12:17 PM CDT
Washington County Election Coordinator Jennifer Price instructs a class of new poll workers at the Fayetteville Courthouse.

Election commissions across Arkansas are completing last-minute training for poll workers in preparation for the upcoming general election. And this election cycle presents possible challenges, including potential vigilante poll watchers concerned about a "rigged election." We sit in on a poll worker training seminar and talk with a local county election coordinator about the rules of "poll watching" and polling place security.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
