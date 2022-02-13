Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Polling places
With early voting starting in a week on Oct. 19, the Washington County Election Commission met last night via Zoom to discuss the best ways to encourage…
Early voting begins Aug. 4 for a special election in Bethel Heights and Springdale. Registered voters will be casting ballots for or against the…
Election commissions across Arkansas are completing last-minute training for poll workers in preparation for the upcoming general election. And this…
When early voting begins Oct. 24th, there will be two new locations in Fort Smith for Sebastian County residents to cast their ballot. Harvest Time, at…
The Washington County Election Commission is seeking 25-30 poll workers for the November general election. Voter turnout is typically around 65 percent,…
The Washington County Election Commission is declining a proposal to establish an early voting location on the University of Arkansas campus in 2016.