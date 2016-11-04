"Laura's Card" Issued in Spanish

Under Act 873 of 2015, a law enforcement officer making initial contact with a crime victim or the family of a victim must provide a card, known as Laura’s Card, containing information about victims’ rights and resources that are available to them. A Spanish version of the card is also now available.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.