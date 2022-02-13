-
The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter has been a haven for victims of abuse and violence for 30 years. The shelter not only provides resources for…
Under Act 873 of 2015, a law enforcement officer making initial contact with a crime victim or the family of a victim must provide a card, known as…
A new book published by the Arkansas Bar Association attempts to place as much information about domestic violence survival as possible in one…
In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month a representative from Peace at Home Family Shelter shares three tips for dealing with this issue.