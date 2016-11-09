Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Morning After
Published November 9, 2016 at 1:23 PM CST
Roby Brock with Talk Business and Politics examines Arkansas' passage of Issue 6 legalizing medical marijuana, and why so many polls were not spot-on.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.