Ozarks at Large Stories

Pacific Islander Migration Scholar Delivers Talk at Shiloh History of Ozark History

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 17, 2016 at 1:08 PM CST
emily_shiloh.jpg
courtesy Emily Mitchell-Eaton
/

Emily Mitchell-Eaton, a Mellon Post-Doctoral fellow at the University of California Santa Cruz is a geographer. Her specialty: studying Pacific Islander migration. This week she delivered a talk at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Before that address, she talked with us.

Ozarks at Large Stories Shiloh Museum
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
