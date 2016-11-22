© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Madison County Sawyer Mills Fallen Timber Into Craft Lumber On-Site

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 22, 2016 at 12:09 PM CST
Sawmill.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Ryan Power's portable custom sawmill, set up at a Rogers residence.

The Ozarks has no shortage of trees. When a tree falls in Madison County, we’re not sure if Ryan Powers hears it crash to the ground, but he may. We recently spent some time with a man who salvages fallen timber, for land owners on site, into valuable craft lumber:

MUSIC: "Beethoven's Fifth" Woody Phillips

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories TimberSawmills
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich