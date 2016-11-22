Madison County Sawyer Mills Fallen Timber Into Craft Lumber On-Site

The Ozarks has no shortage of trees. When a tree falls in Madison County, we’re not sure if Ryan Powers hears it crash to the ground, but he may. We recently spent some time with a man who salvages fallen timber, for land owners on site, into valuable craft lumber:
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.