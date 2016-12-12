© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Rockspire Inspires Sustainable Community Development

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 12, 2016 at 2:15 PM CST
Rockspire.JPG
J. Froelich
/
George Myers, left, and Michael Johnson pose with Jinx the family dog, in front of Rockspire headquarters.

An unusual development is slowly taking shape, on a 125-acre Ozarks parcel located on the Kings River watershed, described as a sustainable living laboratory. We take you to Rockspire.  More information is available here

Ozarks at Large Stories Sustainability
