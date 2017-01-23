© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

ADEQ Finds No Leaks Beneath Controversial Industrial Newton County Swine Breeding Farm

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 23, 2017 at 12:43 PM CST
adeq_cafo.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jason Henson, owner of C&H Hog Farms, stands near one of two swine waste ponds in the spring of 2013.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has completed review of a drilling study beneath two wastewater sewage lagoons on C&H Hog Farms, an industrial swine breeding operation located six miles upstream of the Buffalo National River near Mt. Judea in Newton County. C&H Hog Farms is currently permitted to house 4,000 piglets and 2500 sows at any given time.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CAFO
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content