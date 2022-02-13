-
Two permit requests, one to spread millions of gallons of agri-industry waste sludge annually on nine hayfields along War Eagle Creek, and another to…
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has completed review of a drilling study beneath two wastewater sewage lagoons on C&H Hog Farms, an…
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will hire independent experts to assess whether C&H Hog Farms is leaking industrial swine waste from its…
The Buffalo River Watershed Alliance has asked the Arkansas Pollution Control & Ecology Commission to shutter a Cargill-integrated swine breeding CAFO on…
Scientists studying the environment around a new controversial swine breeding industrial farm on the Buffalo National River Watershed presented their…