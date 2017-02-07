© 2022 KUAF
Medicaid Coverage Limited for Arkansans in Assisted Living

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 7, 2017 at 12:50 PM CST
Murry Reagor, executive director, Brookstone Assisted Living, stands near dining room.

Taking up residence in an assisted living facility can be costly for elder Arkansans. Medicaid assistance is available but on a very limited scale. We visit a Fayetteville assisted living facility and get guidance from a geriatric care specialist.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
