Elder care
-
Lawmakers voted unanimously this legislative session to pass an act that creates the Alzheimer's and Dementia Advisory Council, which will be charged with…
-
The Family Caregiver Alliance estimates in the past 12 months, more than 34 million people in the country provided unpaid care to an adult age 50 or…
-
We continue our series of conversations about health and aging with Jon Rubenow, an associate professor psychiatry at the University of Arkansas for…
-
Falls are the number one reason for hospitalization for people 65 and older. This month, UAMS will be holding several informational sessions devoted to…
-
A report issued by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General this month cites widespread deficiencies in hospices that…
-
Taking up residence in an assisted living facility can be costly for elder Arkansans. Medicaid assistance is available but on a very limited scale. We…
-
The Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education recognizes that a majority of care for the elderly comes from family members. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00…
-
On Jan. 30 and March 13, Home Instead Senior Care will host workshops for people caring for family members with Alzheimer's or other dementia-related…
-
Act 1410, passed by the Arkansas Legisalture in 2013, requires training for any caregiver proving in-home assistance to people over 50.
-
A new study by AARP places Arkansas 40th in the nation in terms of long-term care for the elderly. The Arkansas Air and Military Museum will kick off its…