© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Pineville Discusses Extending Razorback Regional Greenway into Missouri

KUAF
Published March 7, 2017 at 1:57 PM CST
1 of 6
Southwest Missouri residents attend a public input meeting in Pineville regarding extending the Razorback Greenway across the Arkansas-Missouri state line.
Z. Sitek
2 of 6
Z. Sitek
3 of 6
A map used during the public input session to determine where residents of southwest Missouri would prefer a connection to the Razorback Greenway.
Z. Sitek
4 of 6
A map used during the public input session to determine where residents of southwest Missouri would prefer a connection to the Razorback Greenway.
Z. Sitek
5 of 6
A map used during the public input session to determine where residents of southwest Missouri would prefer a connection to the Razorback Greenway.
Z. Sitek
6 of 6
A map used during the public input session to determine where residents of southwest Missouri would prefer a connection to the Razorback Greenway.
Z. Sitek

Dozens of Pineville residents, as well as people from Anderson and Joplin, met with the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Monday evening to take the first step toward extending the Razorback Regional Greenway from Bella Vista into Missouri.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories CyclingRazorback Greenway
Related Content