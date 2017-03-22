Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Enhanced Concealed Carry Bill Now Law
Published March 22, 2017 at 1:57 PM CDT
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this morning he signed legislation expanding where properly-trained concealed carry permit owners are allowed to take their guns.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
