Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Campus Carry
-
The last in a series of concealed carry gun-use forums was held Thursday at the University of Arkansas. Administrators and UAPD officials fielded…
-
As soon as Arkansas's new enhanced concealed gun carry law went into effect on Sept. 1, the Arkansas State Police set about revising the state's…
-
A new state law allowing guns on campus went into effect Sept. 1. However, guns are still not allowed until a training program required to obtain an…
-
Starting Sept. 1, Arkansans with concealed-carry gun licenses will be allowed to carry their weapons on public university and college campuses.…
-
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced this morning he signed legislation expanding where properly-trained concealed carry permit owners are allowed to take…
-
Legislation allowing licensed college faculty and staff to carry concealed guns continues to move forward.
-
The Arkansas House of Representatives has voted in favor of a bill requiring public colleges and universities in Arkansas to allow firearms on their...
-
A bill allowing staff and faculty to carry concealed guns, if licensed, on campuses in Arkansas moved out of committee yesterday.