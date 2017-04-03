Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Medical Marijuana Plans in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published April 3, 2017 at 12:13 PM CDT
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses one plan from a Fort Smith businessman regarding medical marijuana.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
John Brummett, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, recalls his connections with legendary writer Jimmy Breslin.
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses the numbers indicating northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a fast clip.
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics says the continued growth in northwest Arkansas isn't surprising given recent homes sales and tax…
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette, talks to Roby Brock about the biggest conversations for both federal and state…
-
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics examines another week full of news.MUSIC: "Turn on Me" The Shins