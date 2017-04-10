© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Feral Hog Task Force Established

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 10, 2017 at 3:10 PM CDT
Feral swine caught in a live trap last autumn on a Carroll County homestead.

A feral swine control bill sponsored by Arkansas Republican Representative Kim Hammer, District 28-Benton was approved by the state legislature in late March. The measure creates a feral hog eradication task force involving a dozen state agencies. Wild Russian swine, imported and released by game hunters, are reproducing in Arkansas in such numbers that they are wreaking havoc on forests, homesteads and farms.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories feral swine
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich