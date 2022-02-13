Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
feral swine
-
USDA scientists have detected SARS-CoV-2 — the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 — in white-tail deer in a half dozen states. New published research…
-
Feral swine, a non-native invasive species, destroy farms, property and disrupt native wildlife. Documented in all 75 Arkansas counties, feral swine are…
-
Arkansas is among 10 states to participate in the Feral Swine Eradication and Control Pilot Grant Program, a joint effort by USDA’s Natural Resources…
-
Mark Twain National Forest officials say banning wild boar hunting and conducting strategic trapping will help control destructive invasive feral swine on…
-
A feral swine control bill sponsored by Arkansas Republican Representative Kim Hammer, District 28-Benton was approved by the state legislature in late…