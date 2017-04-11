American Rivers Designates the Buffalo National River Among the Most Endangered

The national conservation group, American Rivers based in Washington D.C., has listed the Buffalo National River among the top ten endangered rivers in the United States. We query Arkansas Parks and Tourism about how this status might impair the states' tourism economy. We also talk with Teresa Turk, an independent scientist who has been monitoring water quality in the watershed. Teresa Turk will present new results from her Buffalo River water quality research April 25th, at the Boone County Public Library at 5:30pm. (Correction: C&H Hog Farms is permitted to house 6,500 sows and piglets.)