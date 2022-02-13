Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Buffalo River Watershed
-
“Save the Buffalo River … Again” authored by Brian Thompson details the seven-year long battle to shutter an industrial swine breeding facility situated a…
-
In the first months of his presidency, Donald Trump issued an executive order rescinding the “Waters of the United States” rule, promulagated by President…
-
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced June 13 that an agreement had been reached between the state and operators of C&H Hog Farms to permanently…
-
In mid November, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality ordered C&H Hog Farms to cease operations, citing potential pollution of the Buffalo…
-
A biannual review categorizes more than a thousand Arkansas waterways according to levels of impairment, with the worst cases requiring federal and state…
-
Public complaints about a growing number of algal blooms on the Buffalo National River have spurred the National Park Service to investigate. Park Service…
-
The national conservation group, American Rivers based in Washington D.C., has listed the Buffalo National River among the top ten endangered rivers in…
-
The "Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee" is a new regional watershed group comprised of governor-appointed state agencies working with stakeholders…
-
Three grandmothers are appealing a new wastewater permit issued by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for a controversial industrial swine…
-
The Buffalo River Watershed Alliance has asked the Arkansas Pollution Control & Ecology Commission to shutter a Cargill-integrated swine breeding CAFO on…