Ozarks at Large Stories

Trump Immigration Enforcement Puts COFA Migrants At-Risk for Deportation

Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 18, 2017 at 2:55 PM CDT
Brian Tanner
Brian K. Tanner, immigration attorney, is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A special compact treaty between the United States and several Pacific Island nations allows natives to freely travel to and work in the U.S. But under President Trump's new immigration enforcement rules, compact migrants are at certain risk for deportation. We seek legal insight from an expert immigration attorney. 

Jacqueline Froelich
