Trump Immigration Enforcement Puts COFA Migrants At-Risk for Deportation

A special compact treaty between the United States and several Pacific Island nations allows natives to freely travel to and work in the U.S. But under President Trump's new immigration enforcement rules, compact migrants are at certain risk for deportation. We seek legal insight from an expert immigration attorney.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.