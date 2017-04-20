© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Capturing the Calls of Red Crossbills on the Ozarks

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 20, 2017 at 3:16 PM CDT
Courtesy: Deshwal/Panwar
Anant Deshwal and Pooja Panwar pose while recording birds on the Ozark National Forest.

Anant Deshwal and Pooja Panwar, graduate students at the University of Arkansas, are collaborating on testing ecoacoustic methods to assess bird diversity. In other words, they are recording bird calls. And a key test subject? Red Crossbills, plump reddish brown finches, with unusual beaks.

