Birding
-
The ruby-throated hummingbird can now be spotted throughout Arkansas as the little birds make their migration route from Central America and Southern…
-
A flock of trumpeter swans suddenly appeared on Lake Sequoyah late this winter to the delight of bird enthusiasts. Flocks of snowy white trumpeter swans…
-
A reclusive scientist living in Fayetteville is the subject of a new documentary titled "Mike the Birdman." We meet the director and videographer. A…
-
Anant Deshwal and Pooja Panwar, graduate students at the University of Arkansas, are collaborating on testing ecoacoustic methods to assess bird…
-
Bird lovers can participate in this annual event by counting birds for 15 minutes one or more days this weekend. Collected data can then be submitted here.
-
A dedication of the Paige and Mary Bess Mulhollan Waterfowl Bird Blind at Lake Fayetteville Park is set for Wednesday, October 26th at 1:30-2:30. The bird…
-
A group of bird enthusiasts is planning to construct a public bird blind on the southeastern shore of Lake Fayetteville. In August, Jacqueline Froelich…