Eureka Springs Stands as Arkansas' Elder Tree City USA

The city of Eureka Springs, thirty-five years ago, was the first city in the state to be designated a "Tree City USA" by the national Arbor Day Foundation. A blossoming coalition of local green groups, led by the Downtown Native Plant Garden Project, are collaborating to sustainably restore Eureka's green ecosystem. The crew gave away more than a hundred trees to the community to plant, on Monday.
