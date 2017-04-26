© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Springs Stands as Arkansas' Elder Tree City USA

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 26, 2017 at 1:39 PM CDT
es_arbor.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Faith and Michael Shah, Kelly Clarke and Chris Fischer strike a pose during a drenched Earth Day weekend in Eureka Springs next to their Native Plant Garden Project.

The city of Eureka Springs, thirty-five years ago, was the first city in the state to be designated a "Tree City USA" by the national Arbor Day Foundation. A blossoming coalition of local green groups, led by the Downtown Native Plant Garden Project, are collaborating to sustainably restore Eureka's green ecosystem. The crew gave away more than a hundred trees to the community to plant, on Monday.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories trees
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich