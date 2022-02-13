Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
trees
-
Remnant Osage Orange trees which were once plentiful across the eastern U.S. continue to grow on the Ozark Highlands as well as in a few other southern…
-
Extreme weather in 2021 — a prolonged winter vortex, heavy spring rains, high summer heat and drought — is “scorching” certain hardwoods in Arkansas.…
-
The annual Natural State Tree Climbing Championship is this weekend at Walker Park in Fayetteville. More than three dozen professional climbing arborists…
-
A champion persimmon tree growing in Fayetteville's historic Wilson Park was discovered late last year by a city parks employee, formally nominated, and…
-
A large elm tree located on the north side of Washington Regional Medical Center’s campus is being designated one of the “Amazing Trees of Fayetteville”…
-
What could be the first linear arboretum in Arkansas is taking shape in Eureka Springs. According to project coordinator Christopher Fischer, the…
-
The city of Fayetteville is asking residents to cut down their Bradford Pear trees, an invasive species, and exchange them for a native tree species.…
-
The city of Eureka Springs, thirty-five years ago, was the first city in the state to be designated a "Tree City USA" by the national Arbor Day…